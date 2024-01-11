GRIMES — Dallas Center-Grimes is wrapping up phase one of a three-phase high school renovation project. That first phase benefits the athletic department.

The Mustangs unveiled their brand new weight room to students on Thursday. The state of the art facility features 24 weight racks and two bridges, with monitors between the racks and iPads outfitted at each station to track goals and progress.

The weight room will be used for athletics as well as for school classes and education. Strength and conditioning coach Jake Lewis estimates that 300 students will use the weight room per day.

Phase one of the project also features a new practice gym for DC-G athletics as well as new athletics administrative offices.