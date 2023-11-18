AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones will host the Texas Longhorns at Jack Trice Stadium tonight.

Matchup

The Cyclones (6-4) are coming off four straight wins and clinching a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12. While the Cyclones have seen success the past few weeks, they’re in for a challenge against the Texas Longhorns (9-1).

As of Friday night the Cyclones are a 7.5 point underdog.

Gameday forecast

It’ll be a chilly, but otherwise perfect night for some football. At kickoff it’ll be 45 degrees with clear skies and light winds out of the W at 5 to 10 mph.

How to watch

You can watch all the action on FOX. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.