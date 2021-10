DES MOINES, Iowa - Pfizer's coronavirus vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 are awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration before Iowa is able to roll doses out.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health there are around 284,000 Iowans who would be in that age group and eligible for a vaccine. The state's allocated doses are 99,000 and they should be arriving in the state during the timespan of October 27 to November 4.