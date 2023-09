ATHENS, OH – The Iowa State offense struggled mightily on the road at Ohio on Saturday. The Cyclones managed just 7 points, losing to the bobcats 10-7.

Rocco Becht throws for 233 yards and a TD, but was also picked off twice. The big problem was ISU rushed for just 38 yards. Matt Campbell said the offensive line play lacked physicality and was embarrassing.

Iowa State falls to 1-2 on the year and returns home Sept 23rd to take on Oklahoma State.