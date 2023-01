The Iowa State Cyclones dominated Texas Tech Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 84-50.



Gabe Kalscheur led the nation’s 14th ranked team with 25 points and 7 rebounds.



Iowa State is 4-0 in conference play for just the third time in school history. The previous 4-0 or better starts were 2000 (Elite Eight) and 1944 (Final Four).



Cyclones travel to Kansas Saturday for a Big 12 showdown.

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) drives to the basket past Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)





Video from John Sears. Photos from AP.