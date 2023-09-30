NORMAN, OK – The Iowa State Cyclones dropped to 2-3 on the season after a 50-20 loss at Oklahoma.

The Sooners and Clones went back and forth for much of the first half with ISU trailing at one point 21-20. But OU rattled off 29 unanswered points en-route to the blowout win. Oklahoma led the game 40-20 at the half.

Sooner QB Dillon Gabriel threw for 366 yards and accounted for 5 TD’s, while the OU offense racked up 523 yards.

ISU QB Rocco Becht threw for 188 yards and 2 TD’s in the loss.

Iowa State is back home October 7th to take on TCU.