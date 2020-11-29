Cyclones Rise in AP Top 25, Hawkeyes Enter Rankings

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State moved up three spots in the latest AP Top 25 football rankings after pulling off a big road win against Texas on Friday.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) jumped from No. 15 to No. 12 in this week’s AP Poll. It is Iowa State’s highest AP ranking since 2002 when they were ranked No. 9 with Seneca Wallace at quarterback and Dan McCarney at head coach, according to CBS Sports.

Iowa State defeated Texas 23-20 on Friday, all but guaranteeing the Cyclones a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Iowa State plays West Virginia in Ames on Dec. 5 to finish the regular season. A win against West Virginia would secure Iowa State a spot in the Big 12 championship game, which is scheduled to take place Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Iowa State has never won a championship in the Big 12 or the Big Eight. The program’s last conference title came in 1912.

After winning four straight games, the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2, 4-2) entered the rankings at No. 24 for the first time since being ranked in preseason. The Hawkeyes were also ranked No. 24 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, which come out on Tuesday.

Iowa beat Nebraska 26-20 on Friday for its sixth win in a row against the Huskers.

The Hawkeyes visit Illinois next on Dec. 5.

AP TOP 25

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A&M Florida Cincinnati Brigham Young Miami (FL) Indiana Georgia Iowa State Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Marshall Northwestern USC Wisconsin Oklahoma State Louisiana-Lafayette Oregon Tulsa Washington Iowa Liberty