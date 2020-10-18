Cyclones Rise in AP Top 25 Football Rankings

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has moved up in the latest AP Top 25 football rankings.

The Cyclones moved up from No. 20 to No. 17 in the poll released on Sunday.

Iowa State had a bye week this weekend but has beaten TCU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech for the team’s best start in Big 12 play in 18 years.

Iowa State has a huge matchup on the road against No. 6 Oklahoma State this Saturday. The Cowboys are 2-0 in the Big 12. Iowa State is 3-0 in the Big 12 and sits atop the standings with Kansas State. The winner will be in the driver’s seat for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Fans can watch Iowa State take on Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

AP Top 25

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Notre Dame

4 Georgia

5 Ohio State

6 Oklahoma State

7 Texas A&M

8 Penn State

9 Cincinnati

10 Florida

11 Miami (FL)

12 Brigham Young

13 Oregon

14 Wisconsin

14 North Carolina

16 SMU

17 Iowa State

18 Michigan

19 Virginia Tech

20 Kansas State

21 Minnesota

22 Marshall

23 North Carolina State

24 USC

25 Coastal Carolina