Cyclones Rise in AP Top 25 Football Rankings

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has moved up in the latest AP Top 25 football rankings.
The Cyclones moved up from No. 20 to No. 17 in the poll released on Sunday.
Iowa State had a bye week this weekend but has beaten TCU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech for the team’s best start in Big 12 play in 18 years.
Iowa State has a huge matchup on the road against No. 6 Oklahoma State this Saturday. The Cowboys are 2-0 in the Big 12. Iowa State is 3-0 in the Big 12 and sits atop the standings with Kansas State. The winner will be in the driver’s seat for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Fans can watch Iowa State take on Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.
AP Top 25
1 Clemson
2 Alabama
3 Notre Dame
4 Georgia
5 Ohio State
6 Oklahoma State
7 Texas A&M
8 Penn State
9 Cincinnati
10 Florida
11 Miami (FL)
12 Brigham Young
13 Oregon
14 Wisconsin
14 North Carolina
16 SMU
17 Iowa State
18 Michigan
19 Virginia Tech
20 Kansas State
21 Minnesota
22 Marshall
23 North Carolina State
24 USC
25 Coastal Carolina