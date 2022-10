AMES – Despite 3 straight losses, and an 0-3 start in the Big 12, Iowa State feels it can still turn its season around.

ISU has lost its last 2 games but a combined 4 points, the special teams and offense has struggled.

Cyclones travel to Texas on Saturday as a 16 point underdog. The 22nd ranked Longhorns are 4-2 and coming off a 49-0 win over Oklahoma.

Mark Freund has more from Ames.