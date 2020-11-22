Cyclones Move Up in AP Top 25 After Routing Kansas State

AMES, Iowa — After playing their most complete game of the season Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 football rankings.

The Cyclones are ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday.

The Cyclones (6-2) cruised to their most-lopsided win over Kansas State in 77 years, beating the Wildcats 45-0 in Ames. Iowa State remains in first place in the Big 12 after improving to 6-1 in the conference and matching the school record for league wins.

Brock Purdy passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Breece Hall was Iowa State’s leading rusher with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Iowa State plays at No. 20 Texas on Friday. The Cyclones can clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game, but the Longhorns would be in prime position with a victory. Iowa State and Texas kick off at 11 a.m. on ABC.

AP TOP 25

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A&M Florida Cincinnati Brigham Young Oregon Miami (FL) Northwestern Indiana Georgia Oklahoma Iowa State Coastal Carolina Marshall Wisconsin USC Texas Oklahoma State Auburn Louisiana-Lafayette Tulsa North Carolina