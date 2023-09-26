The Maxwell Award honored Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht as the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Week. Becht is a redshirt freshman from Wesley Chapel, Florida.



After Iowa State spent three quarters running into a wall in a loss at Ohio, the Cyclones have turned to Becht, and let him air it out. It’s paid off. Saturday in a win against Oklahoma State, Becht completed 27 or 38 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns. He had no interceptions. Becht’s three touchdowns, 27 completions and 348 yards were all career bests.

Becht joined Brock Purdy and Kyle Kempt as quarterbacks under coach Matt Campbell to win their first career Big 12 start.

Becht was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 List for Week 4. The Great 8 recognizes the top quarterback performances from around the country.



