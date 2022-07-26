5-star basketball recruit Omaha Biliew announced on national television Tuesday night that he’s made his choice for college: Iowa State. Biliew had previously announced a final four of ISU, Kansas, Oregon, and the NBA G League.



Biliew gives T.J. Otzelberger’s 2023 top ten recruiting class even more juice. Biliew is the highest rated recruit to pick Iowa State in the rankings era.



Biliew played his freshman year at Dowling Catholic, transferred to Waukee, where he helped the Warriors win a state championship, and then played his junior season for Link Academy in Missouri. Biliew, who was born in Omaha but spent most of his life in Iowa, says he’ll return to Waukee for his senior year of high school.



Biliew told ESPN reporters he wanted to stay near his home, leave a legacy, and that “T.J. is 100% real”.



Video highlights from John Sears and Mark Freund.

