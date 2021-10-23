Cyclones knock off 8th ranked Oklahoma State

AMES – Brocktober, period.

Iowa State once again showed its moxie in the month of October, knocking off 8th ranked Oklahoma State 24-21.

Brock Purdy throws for 307 yards and 2 TD’s, while Xavier Hutchinson hauls in 12 passes for 125 yards and 2 TD’s.

Breece Hall scored the go ahead TD with just over 5 minutes to play and then the ISU defense held the Cowboys on 4th down at the ISU 42 yard line to seal the win.

The Cyclones have won 3 in a row, improve to 5-2 on the year. Iowa State is on the road next week at West Virginia.