Cyclones knock off 8th ranked Oklahoma State

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) celebrates on the field after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 24-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES – Brocktober, period.

Iowa State once again showed its moxie in the month of October, knocking off 8th ranked Oklahoma State 24-21.
Brock Purdy throws for 307 yards and 2 TD’s, while Xavier Hutchinson hauls in 12 passes for 125 yards and 2 TD’s.
Breece Hall scored the go ahead TD with just over 5 minutes to play and then the ISU defense held the Cowboys on 4th down at the ISU 42 yard line to seal the win.

The Cyclones have won 3 in a row, improve to 5-2 on the year. Iowa State is on the road next week at West Virginia.

