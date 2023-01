FORT WORTH, TX – The 25th ranked Iowa State Cyclone men picked up a huge road win Saturday, beating #17 TCU 69-67.

Gabe Kalscheur hit a stepback three with 1 second to play to seal the win. Kalscheur scored 15 points while Tre King chipped in 12 off the bench. 5 Clones scored in double figures.

Iowa State improves to 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2000.

The Cyclones return home Tuesday to take on Texas Tech.