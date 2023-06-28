The University of Iowa has said 26 athletes are being investigated for sports wagering. Iowa State University says some 15 Cyclones face potential NCAA suspensions for betting. The sports named include football.



Last week, Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said NCAA rules needed to evolve in this new era of most states, including Iowa, legalizing sports wagering. It did not take long.



The NCAA released new reinstatement guidelines Wednesday, and overall, without fully knowing who’s accused of what and how much, it appears to be good news for both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, not to mention their anxious fans.



Here are the new recommendations and punishment possibilities as laid out by the NCAA. Notably, the guidelines are retroactive to May 2, which is the day Iowa and Iowa State were notified of the investigations :



The Division I Legislative Committee on Tuesday ratified a Division I Committee on Student Athlete Reinstatement decision to amend guidelines for reinstating the eligibility of student-athletes who commit violations relating to sports wagering. The Division I Council was briefed on those new guidelines during its meeting this week in Indianapolis.

For all wagering-related violations reported on or after May 2, the following guidelines will apply:

Student-athletes who engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports. This would also apply to student-athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools.

If a student-athlete wagers on their own sport at another school, education on sports wagering rules and prevention will be required as a condition of reinstatement, and the loss of 50% of one season of eligibility will be considered.

For all other wagering-related violations (e.g., wagering on professional sports), cumulative dollar value of the wagers will be taken into consideration with the following terms for reinstatement: $200 or less: sports wagering rules and prevention education. $201-$500: loss of 10% of a season of eligibility, plus rules and prevention education. $501-$800: loss of 20% of a season of eligibility, plus rules and prevention education. Greater than $800: loss of 30% of a season of eligibility, plus rules and prevention education.



For cumulative wagering activities that greatly exceed $800, NCAA reinstatement staff are directed to consider whether additional loss of eligibility, including permanent ineligibility, are appropriate.





