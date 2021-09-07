Cyclones, Hawkeyes both ranked in AP top 10 heading into Cy-Hawk football game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) is tackled by Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes are both ranked in the AP top 10 heading into the highly anticipated Cy-Hawk football game on Saturday.

Iowa State is ranked No. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa is ranked one spot behind at No. 10.

Iowa State (1-0) dropped two spots in the rankings after winning a close game against Northern Iowa 16-10 on Saturday. Iowa (1-0) moved up eight spots after thumping then-No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday.

For the first time, Iowa and Iowa State will face off while both ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Cy-Hawk game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Tickets for the game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames are sold out.

AP TOP 25

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Iowa State
  10. Iowa
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. Florida
  14. USC
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Utah
  22. Miami (FL)
  23. Arizona State
  24. North Carolina
  25. Auburn

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News