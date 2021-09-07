Cyclones, Hawkeyes both ranked in AP top 10 heading into Cy-Hawk football game

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes are both ranked in the AP top 10 heading into the highly anticipated Cy-Hawk football game on Saturday.
Iowa State is ranked No. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa is ranked one spot behind at No. 10.
Iowa State (1-0) dropped two spots in the rankings after winning a close game against Northern Iowa 16-10 on Saturday. Iowa (1-0) moved up eight spots after thumping then-No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday.
For the first time, Iowa and Iowa State will face off while both ranked in the AP Top 25.
The Cy-Hawk game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Tickets for the game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames are sold out.
AP TOP 25
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Cincinnati
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Florida
- USC
- Texas
- UCLA
- Coastal Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Miami (FL)
- Arizona State
- North Carolina
- Auburn