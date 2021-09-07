Cyclones, Hawkeyes both ranked in AP top 10 heading into Cy-Hawk football game

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) is tackled by Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes are both ranked in the AP top 10 heading into the highly anticipated Cy-Hawk football game on Saturday.

Iowa State is ranked No. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa is ranked one spot behind at No. 10.

Iowa State (1-0) dropped two spots in the rankings after winning a close game against Northern Iowa 16-10 on Saturday. Iowa (1-0) moved up eight spots after thumping then-No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday.

For the first time, Iowa and Iowa State will face off while both ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Cy-Hawk game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Tickets for the game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames are sold out.

AP TOP 25

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma Texas A&M Clemson Cincinnati Notre Dame Iowa State Iowa Penn State Oregon Florida USC Texas UCLA Coastal Carolina Wisconsin Virginia Tech Ole Miss Utah Miami (FL) Arizona State North Carolina Auburn