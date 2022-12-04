AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 14 points and Aljaz Kunc added 12 on Sunday as No. 23 Iowa State handed St. John’s its first loss of the season 71-60. Kunc also contributed eight rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones. Posh Alexander led St. John’s with 14 points. Iowa State turned the tables on the full-court pressing Red Storm, forcing 20 turnovers and holding St. John’s to 36% shooting. The game was part of the Big12/Big East Battle.



Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John’s, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/ Matthew Putney)