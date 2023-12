MEMPHIS – Iowa State fell behind 19-0 in the Liberty Bowl and could never dig out of the hole, losing to Memphis 36-26.

Rocco Becht threw for 446 yards in the loss, but ISU rushed for a total of ZERO yards as a team.

The Tigers racked up 530 yards of offense and hit some big scoring plays to put the game out of reach.

Iowa State finishes the season 7-6 overall.