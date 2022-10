LAWRENCE – Iowa State shot itself in the foot time and time again on Saturday, before losing to Kansas 14-11.

The Cyclones missed 3 field goals, and fumbled a punt on special teams.

Iowa State’s defense held the Jayhawk offense to just 213 total yards, but the Cyclone ‘O’ also struggled, committing two turnovers and only rushing for 26 yards.

ISU falls to 3-2 overall, 0-2 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are back home October 8th to take on Kansas State.