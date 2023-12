For the 6th time in the Matt Campbell era the Cyclones are going to a bowl game. Iowa State is heading to the Liberty Bowl to take on Memphis December 29th, kickoff set for 2:30.

ISU finished the season 7-5, Memphis 9-3.

This will be the 4th appearance for Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl, their only win came 6 years ago against Memphis.

ISU is an early 7 point favorite.