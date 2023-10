AMES – After losing at Oklahoma by 30, Iowa State bounced back on Saturday beating TCU 27-14. The Cyclone defense forced 4 turnovers, all interceptions.

The ISU running game got going as well, rushing for over 200 yards.

Rocco Becht was efficient, 138 yards passing and a TD.

Iowa State is now 3-3, and on the road next week at Cincinnati.