Iowa State dominated Iowa from tip to buzzer, 90-65, the final. T.J. Otzelberger has been head coach for the Cyclones two largest margins of victory in the series: 25 points this year, 20 points two years ago. Both games at sold out, raucous Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Cyclones played better offense, defense, along with more intensity. ISU forced 19 Iowa turnovers.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Keshon Gilbert had a breakout game for ISU with 25 points to lead all scorers. Rob Jones added 18, and never missed from the field. Payton Sandfort led Iowa with 14 points.

ISU improves to 7-2. Iowa drops to 5-4.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert (10) celebrates in front of Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Photos: AP