KANSAS CITY – The 3-seed Iowa State women beat 2-seed Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the conference semifinals, 82-72 to advance to the Big 12 championship game.

Ashley Joens led ISU with 22 points, Lexi Donarski had 20, while Nyamer Diew added 19.

This is the Cyclones first appearance in the title game since 2019. The last time ISU won the Big 12 tournament came 22 years ago in 2001.

Iowa State will take on Texas Sunday at 1pm for the championship.