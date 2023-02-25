AMES – Jacob Groves led Oklahoma with 16 points as the Sooners knocked off No. 23 Iowa State 61-50 on Saturday. The Sooners had lost nine of their previous 11 games but erased an early 11-point deficit and seized control with a 17-2 run in the second half.

Iowa State has now lost five of its last six while trying to secure an NCAA Tournament berth. Groves made 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. Tanner Groves added 9 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Cyclones shot just 31%. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 12 points. ISU is home again Monday against West Virginia.