Cyclone Softball Drops Drake

DES MOINES — Sami Williams had 3 hits, including a home run, and 3 RBI, and Iowa State softball beat Drake on Tuesday, 12-5.

The Cyclones got out to a 4-1 lead on a 2-run single by Williams in the second inning. Drake swung back for two runs in the third, highlighted by an RBI double by Laura Anderson.

But Mikayla Ramos smacked a 3-run home run in the 4th inning, and the Bulldogs never got within striking distance again. Now 23-8, the Cyclones are having one of their best seasons since the 1980s.

Iowa State is at No. 11 Oklahoma State for a three-game series this weekend.