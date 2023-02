Iowa State’s losing streak reached four games Monday as West Virginia spoiled Senior Night, 72-69. Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 for ISU. Erik Stevenson netted 23 for West Virginia, former Hawkeye Joe Toussaint added 19 points.

Iowa State did shoot better, and play better, than Saturday vs Oklahoma. The game again took more than two and a half hours. ISU plays at Baylor before headed to Kansas City and the Big 12 Tournament.

Photo: AP

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) fights for a rebound with West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)