Cyclone Football Coaching Great Johnny Majors Dies

Former Iowa State head coach, Johnny Majors, has died at the age 85. The college football hall-of-famer got his first job as a head coach in Ames in 1968 and led the Cyclones to a pair of bowl appearances and a 24-30-1 record in his five seasons there.

In 1973, Majors moved to the University of Pittsburgh where he’d become a huge success, leading the Panthers to an 8-4 season and a win in the Sun Bowl in 1975, and then a perfect 12-0 record and a national championship the following year in 1976. He was named National Coach of the Year by the AFCA and The Sporting News.

In 1977, Majors returned to Knoxville, TN to coach his alma mater, the University of Tennessee Volunteers. There, Majors won three SEC titles and two Sugar Bowls, compiling a record of 116-62-8.

Iowa State athletics director, Jamie Pollard, noted Majors’ lasting appeal at all three schools.

“Johnny Majors was iconic,” Pollard said. “One of the most popular figures in the history of college football. Everyone loved Coach Majors.”