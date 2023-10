AMES — Year three of the T.J. Otzelberger era started Wednesday, as the Cyclone men’s basketball team held its media day.

Iowa State is coming off two straight NCAA Tournaments in Otz’s first two years, and brings in its best recruiting class ever, led by five-star prospect Omaha Biliew, out of Waukee.

ISU opens its season Nov. 6 against Green Bay at Hilton Coliseum.