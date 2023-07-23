HUMBOLDT — Iowa and Iowa State’s biggest football stars took over the small town of Humboldt on Sunday.

Hawkeyes and Cyclones flocked to Humboldt High School to play a Cy-Hawk softball game, with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Iowa.

The all star lineups included Iowa’s Cade McNamara, Xavier Nwankpa and Luke Lachey. Jaylin Noel, Jamison Patton and Miles Purchase were among Iowa State’s participants.

It was a name, image, likeness (NIL) opportunity for the players, but shared a collective pride in supporting the cause.

We Will Collective executive director Brent Blum says the event raised more than $200,000 for Make-A-Wish Iowa.

The Hawkeyes won the softball game over the Cyclones, 10-3.