The Iowa Cubs announced Tuesday afternoon that Kyle Hendricks is expected to pitch for the Iowa Cubs Thursday afternoon at Principal Park in Des Moines. First pitch is scheduled for 12:08 P.M. against the Louisville Bats.



It’s expected Henricks will go around three or four innings, which should be around 45 to 60 pitches.



The Chicago Cubs shut Hendricks down in July last season with a tear in his right shoulder. It’s hoped Hendricks can join the Cubs rotation in early to mid-May. The Cubs are currently 12-9, three games behind the Pirates. Yes, the Pirates.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)