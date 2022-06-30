DES MOINES — Seiya Suzuki’s first rehab start with the Iowa Cubs was a successful one.

Suzuki went 2-for-3 in his I-Cubs debut, with an RBI single and a solo home run, in the Cubs’ 12-6 loss to Columbus on Thursday night.

Suzuki, battling back from an injury to his left ring finger, jump-started Iowa’s 5-run first inning with an RBI single to the opposite field in his first at-bat. That hit came on an 0-2 count.

Suzuki struck out in his second at-bat, before launching a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right field for a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was the Cubs’ final run of the night.

“Finger feels great,” Suzuki said through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “Little bit of fatigue, so I just want to get my body adjusted back to the game.”

Suzuki has been on the injured list since May 30, when he injured the finger sliding into second base. He was a hit with the Iowa fans pre-game on Thursday, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Suzuki said he accomplished everything he wanted to in night one with the I-Cubs.

“Disregarding the results, just to be out there with everyone, it was really fun,” said Suzuki. “Team’s in good spirits, so it was fun just being out there today.”

Suzuki said it was unclear how long he’d be in Iowa, but that he expected to play at Principal Park again on Friday.

Iowa and Columbus play again Friday at 7:08 p.m.