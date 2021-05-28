Couples, Els, Furyk, Montgomerie and Singh to compete at 2021 Principal Charity Classic

Ernie Els, of South Africa, hits from the 13th fairway during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio, in this Friday, July 17, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic announced some big names in the final field competing at next week’s tournament in Des Moines.

This year’s Principal Charity Classic will feature seven World Golf Hall of Famers and many new faces competing June 4-6 at Wakonda Club.

View the final field here.

Some of the players include:

Fred Couples

John Daly

Ernie Els

Jim Furyk

Miguel Angel Jimenez

Bernhard Langer

Colin Montgomerie

Vijay Singh

Mike Weir

Former champions in the field include Brandt Jobe, Tom Lehman, Scott McCarron, Tom Pernice, Jr. and three-time winner Jay Haas. Couples, Els, Langer, Montgomerie and Singh are joined by fellow World Golf Hall of Fame members Retief Goosen and Mark O’Meara.

“Never before has the Principal Charity Classic seen a field this strong,” said tournament director Doug Habgood. “Welcoming the fans and players back to Wakonda Club will be a great boost to our charitable mission.”

The Principal Charity Classic has donated $30 million to Iowa children’s charities since 2007.

The crowd size at this year’s tournament will be limited to a maximum capacity of 10,000 fans each day.

For more information about tickets and COVID-19 protocols at the Principal Charity Classic, click here.

View the schedule of events here.