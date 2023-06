COON RAPIDS — In the small town of Coon Rapids, there’s a big baseball legacy.

Coon Rapids-Bayard hasn’t had a losing season in 25 years, and won’t have one this season. At 20-4, with the No. 10 ranking in Class 1A, the Crusaders are trying to make the short trip to Carroll for the state tournament.

Leading the way is legendary head coach John Waddle, who won his 800th career game in May.

Mark Freund has the story.