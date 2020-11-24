Coach Fennelly to Quarantine After Being Exposed to COVID-19

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly says he will quarantine for 14 days after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Fennelly said he and everyone else in the Cyclone program tested negative. Associate head coach Jodi Steyer will take over during Fennelly’s absence.

Fennelly released the following statement:

“I was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I have since tested negative, along with everyone else in our program, and began a self-isolation period. I am following medical advice that includes a 14-day quarantine. Associate head coach Jodi Steyer will assume the head coaching duties in my absence. I am thankful to have an amazing staff to manage the program while I’m away. It will be hard to miss games, but I will watch and cheer along with the best fans in the nation. Our focus continues to be, as always, on the team and we are committed to doing everything we can to allow them to play safely.” Bill Fennelly

Iowa State is ranked No. 15 in the nation. The Cyclones open the season at home against Omaha on Wednesday. Fennelly will also miss games against South Dakota State, TCU and South Carolina during his quarantine period. Fennelly’s first game back will be against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 9.