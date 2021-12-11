Clemson beats Drake 90-80 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — PJ Hall tossed in 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 and David Collins pitched in with the first double-double of his career to help Clemson outlast Drake 90-80 in overtime at the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday.

Clemson (6-4) led 39-32 at halftime and the Tigers were up 68-58 after Hall’s rebound basket with 6:35 remaining in the game. But Clemson managed just six free throws through the end of regulation as Drake (6-4) chipped away at the lead. Tremell Murphy buried a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to knot the score at 74 and send the game to OT. Murphy was 1 of 7 from distance before that shot.

Nick Honor’s jumper capped a 5-0 run to open the extra period and the Tigers never looked back. Dawes and Honor hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Clemson’s lead to 85-76 with 66 seconds remaining.

Collins finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson. Honor scored seven of his 12 points in OT. Alex Hemenway came off the bench to score 12 on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tucker DeVries sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Bulldogs. ShanQuan Hemphill finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Wilkins and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece, while Murphy and reserve Darnell Brodie scored 10 each.

Clemson, second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 41.8% success rate from 3-point range, sank 11 of 26 (42.3%). The Tigers outrebounded Drake 38-27 and had a 19-5 edge in fast-break points.

It was the first meeting between the schools. Drake had never played a game in the state of Georgia.