Des Moines’ Finn Claypool first turned heads playing football for Des Moines Roosevelt. During the 2020 COVID 19 pandemic-challenged season, when DMPS stayed online only and could not resume games, Claypool transferred to Dowling Catholic to finish his senior season. Claypool immediately made an impact with the Maroons as both leader and defender.

Claypool decided to continue his football career in his hometown. He’s now winning awards at Drake University as a redshirt Freshman.



The Pioneer Football League names Claypool the Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Claypool also made All-PFL first team.



Claypool finished third in the PFL in both tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (8). He’s top 25 in both categories in FCS. Finn’s also an excellent student.



Drake ended the season on a three-game winning streak.

Finn Claypool (#90) photo by Ginnie Coleman.

Video via Drake Football.