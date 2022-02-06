ANN ARBOR — Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark continues to re-write the record books. Clark scored a career-high 46 points (33 in the 2nd half) on Sunday at 6th-ranked Michigan.

Iowa trailed by as many as 25 points but rallied in the 3rd and 4th quarters behind incredible long range shooting from Clark. The Hawkeyes got within 5 points, before falling 98-90. Clark also dished out 10 assists to record her 12th double double of the season.

Iowa was playing without two starters, Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock.

The Hawkeyes return home Wednesday to take on Minnesota.