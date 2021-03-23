Clark Scores 35, Iowa Women Beat Kentucky to Reach Sweet 16

Iowa players cheer before the start of the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

SAN ANTONIO — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark scored 35 points and the No. 5 seed Iowa Hawkeyes beat the No. 4 seed Kentucky Wildcats 86-72 to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Clark, coming off a 23-point game against Central Michigan in the first round, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 6 assists against Kentucky. She made 13 of 21 field goals and 6 of 12 three-point attempts.

Iowa led 49-22 at halftime. Clark had 24 points in the first half, outscoring Kentucky’s entire team by two points.

Iowa’s Monika Czinano scored 14 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. McKenna Warnock added 10 points and 8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Rhyne Howard led Kentucky in scoring with 28 points. Dre’Una Edwards added 16 points for the Wildcats.

Iowa will play the winner of the game between No. 1 seed UConn and No. 8 seed Syracuse.