IOWA CITY – The 4th ranked Iowa women won their 10th straight game on Saturday, beating Minnesota 94-71.

Player of the year Caitlin Clark scored 35 points and dished out 10 assists. The 10 assists now makes Clark the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader with 903.

The former Dowling star is also now 5th on the NCAA all-time scoring list with 3,149 points. Assuming everything goes as is, Clark should become the NCAA womens top scorer of all time sometime mid February.

The Hawkeyes host Michigan State on Tuesday.