Caitlin Clark cuts down the nets after the Hawkeyes beat Louisville to earn a trip to the Final Four.

SEATTLE – The Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team is moving on to the Final Four after a thrilling win over Louisville Sunday night. It will be their first appearance in the Final Four since 1993.

Iowa was led by star Caitlin Clark, who racked up a historic night on the court. She became the only player to notch a 40 point-plus triple double in NCAA women’s and men’s tournament history.

In the 97-83 win Clark had 41 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.

After the game, WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy had the chance to talk to Clark and the rest of the Hawkeyes about what the win meant.

The Hawkeyes will learn who they’ll play in the Final Four on Monday after South Carolina and Maryland face off in their Elite Eight match-up.