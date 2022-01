DES MOINES, Iowa — The 19th annual Chow’s Winter Classic comes to Des Moines Jan. 13 through Jan. 16 at Hy-Vee Hall. More than 1,500 gymnasts from around the country will compete in USAG levels 3-10 and Xcel.

This will serve as a qualifier for the 2022 Nastia Liukin Cup.

The Chow’s Classic will also have a collegiate dual meet on Saturday, Jan. 15 between Iowa State and Temple.

All youth gymnasts competing in the classic can attend the college meet for free.