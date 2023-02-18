DES MOINES – The state wrestling tournament came to an end Saturday night with 42 champs crowned.
Locally:
120- Koufax Christensen- Waukee Northwest
132- Carter Freeman- Waukee Northwest
132- Kale Petersen- Greene County
138- McKinley Robbins- Greene County
152- Jacob Helgeson- Johnston
195- Dreshaun Ross- Fort Dodge
195- Gabe Christensen- Ballard
285- Maddux Borcherding-Johnson- Norwalk
Waverly Shell-Rock won its 4th team title in the last 5 years in Class 3A. Osage won Class 2A, Don Bosco Class 1A.