At the Iowa High School Boys State Soccer Tournament there were expected higher seeds advancing, and several upsets.



Class 3A

Waukee Northwest 2, Ankeny 1.



Ankeny Centennial 3, Urbandale 2.



Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City West 0.

Prairie 1, Johnston 0.

Class 2A

Pella 2, Spencer 1.

Gilbert 1, Marion 0.

Lewis Central 2, Humboldt 0.

Newton 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1.

Class 1A

Western Christian 1, Burlington Notre Dame 0.

West Liberty 3, Nevada 2.

Assumption 2, North Fayette Valley 1.

Beckman Catholic 2, West Central Valley 1.





