At the Iowa High School Boys State Soccer Tournament there were expected higher seeds advancing, and several upsets.
Class 3A
Waukee Northwest 2, Ankeny 1.
Ankeny Centennial 3, Urbandale 2.
Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City West 0.
Prairie 1, Johnston 0.
Class 2A
Pella 2, Spencer 1.
Gilbert 1, Marion 0.
Lewis Central 2, Humboldt 0.
Newton 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1.
Class 1A
Western Christian 1, Burlington Notre Dame 0.
West Liberty 3, Nevada 2.
Assumption 2, North Fayette Valley 1.
Beckman Catholic 2, West Central Valley 1.