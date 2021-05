IOWA -- It’s a whole new world as America heads into the first full week of the newest CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated. "It’s like a culture shock," said Cris Wildermuth, who lives in West Des Moines. She is fully vaccinated, but despite having the freedom to unmask, she remains unsure of what others will think. "How can they tell? I don’t have a sign on my thing that says I'm vaccinated don’t worry about me. If I cough, it’s nothing," said Wildermuth.

Various metro stores are allowing vaccinated Iowans to shop maskless without requiring any proof. "That does worry me. I think some people that aren’t getting vaccinated at all would just walk around pretending like they’ve been vaccinated," said Deronta Spencer of Des Moines. He is still seven days out from full vaccination and believes honesty is the best policy. "I’m not fully vaccinated until the final dose. I want to be responsible and honest. I could go in there without the mask and no one would know, but I would know, and I don’t want to put anyone in jeopardy," said Spencer.