Central Rolls Past Simpson In Spring Opener

PELLA — Spring football is still a strange concept, but Central is taking advantage of it.

The Dutch beat rival Simpson on Saturday, 49-14, behind four touchdown passes from Blaine Hawkins.

Hawkins was 21-of-27 with the four touchdowns and two interceptions, but Central was also effective on the ground, rushing for 307 yards.

Seth Howard was 18-of-35 with two touchdowns for Simpson.

Central is on the road at Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday, April 10th, followed by a home exhibition against Buena Vista on the 17th that will wrap up the short three-game spring season. Simpson has already scrimmaged Buena Vista, so the Storm’s season finale comes on the 10th at home against Coe.