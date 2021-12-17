Central QB Blaine Hawkins wins Gagliardi Trophy as top Division III player

PELLA, Iowa — Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins had a season that may never be topped.

Hawkins led the Dutch to the Division III quarterfinals while setting a new NCAA record for touchdown passes in a single season with 63.

The Ankeny native was named the Gagliardi Trophy winner on Friday, the award for the nation’s top Division III football player.

The senior shattered the record books, throwing for more than 4,400 yards and 63 touchdowns. He leaves Central as one of the greatest offensive players in Division III history.

Hawkins plans to become a financial advisor after college.