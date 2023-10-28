FORT DODGE — Central Iowa dominated day two of state cross country, closing out a stellar weekend at Kennedy Park.

In Class 3A, Pella swept the individual state titles. Canaan Dunham won the boys race, and Marissa Ferebee won the girls race. Ferebee led the Dutch girls to the team state title, while Gilbert edged Pella for the boys team championship.

In Class 2A, Des Moines Christian won both the boys and girls team state championships. Albia’s McKenna Montgomery finished second in the girls race.