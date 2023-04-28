DES MOINES — Friday’s Drake Relays races were dominated by Central Iowa. Ten races were won by area individuals or teams.

Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Heidesch went for the first sub-4 minute mile by an Iowa high school runner, competing in the elite mile competition. Heidesch came up just short, running 4:02 for second place. Roosevelt’s Adrienne Buettner-Cable won the girls elite mile in 4:49.

Check out the whole day’s action, featuring wins by Panorama’s Jaidyn Sellers, Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds, Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama and much more.