JOHNSTON, Iowa -- For over an hour, the Johnston school board heard passionate remarks from parents and community leaders about a position that aims to bring equity and inclusion to students.

Parents argued whether past social media posts from the district's new diversity director were appropriate. Johnston selected Louis Fountain as the district's new diversity director last week, and the school board made the hire official Monday night. For supporters of Fountain, the school board's approval ushered in a new era in the Johnston Community School District.