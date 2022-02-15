LEON, Iowa — Frank Howell loves the game of basketball. The Central Decatur girls head coach has been roaming the sidelines for over 30 years. He has coaching stops at DC-Grimes, Audubon, Cedar Rapids Washington, Graceland and Central Decatur.

But on Sept. 12 Howell’s life was turned upside down, diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Surgery removed the tumor, but now his time may be limited. Howell has undergone 30 treatments of radiation, but never missed a game.

Howell hopes to coach at least five more years, maybe more. Central Decatur won its first-round playoff game beating Pleasantville.

John Sears has the story.